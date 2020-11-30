SASKATOON -- We wrap up November with some nice temperatures, all things considered, as we’ve got a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of -2. We could see some light flurries overnight and strong winds gusting up to 50 km/h.

The light flurries should wrap up around Noon Tuesday, but the strong winds will continue. We’re looking at a daytime high of -1.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: -2

Evening: -6

Tuesday– Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: -1

Wednesday – Sunny

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -5