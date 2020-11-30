Advertisement
Above-average temperatures to wrap up November: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Monday, November 30, 2020 4:51AM CST
SASKATOON -- We wrap up November with some nice temperatures, all things considered, as we’ve got a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of -2. We could see some light flurries overnight and strong winds gusting up to 50 km/h.
The light flurries should wrap up around Noon Tuesday, but the strong winds will continue. We’re looking at a daytime high of -1.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: -2
Evening: -6
Tuesday– Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: -1
Wednesday – Sunny
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -5