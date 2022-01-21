'A warm, glowing lantern': Design unveiled for Saskatoon's new downtown library

The design of Saskatoon's new central library draws inspiration from both traditional First Nation and Métis architecture, according to an interim report.

"The exterior walls are sloped on each level, inspired by the tipi form, and follow a basket weave pattern. The transparency of the building evokes the translucency of the tipi. During the day, you can see all the activity inside the building, and at night, the library becomes a warm, glowing lantern — a beacon at the heart of Saskatoon," the report says.

The exterior of the library is made up of modular panels - featuring a pattern to prevent bird strikes - which will create a curved appearance.

The design and placement of the solid and glass panels will be studied to reinforce the overall expression of the building and relate to the interior planning while also reducing solar heat gain. The base of the building will be a natural stone, which is iconic to Saskatoon, the report says.

As for the interior design, the atrium does not have the same opening on each floor. Instead, it "meanders" through the building, giving it a "more cascading experience."

The library will also have accessible shelving with minimum and maximum heights so that people of all ability and mobility levels can access the collection without help from employees.

The designers have also created new types of rooms, including:

A dedicated area for the new and popular materials, computers and a laptop bar.

A children's library with a large play area, story room, art lab and family washrooms.

A technology-focused "innovation lab."

A teen area featuring the teen collection, places for individual study, computers, group study booths and casual seating.

The fourth floor of the library is to include the adult fiction collection, the reading room, the Writer in Residence, a gallery, a storytelling and learning circle and local history sections.

The design will continue to evolve and the final design will be complete in the spring, the report says.

The new library will be located at 321 Second Avenue North and is scheduled to open in 2026.

The total project cost is budgeted at $134 million.