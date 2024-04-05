SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died

    RCMP
    Share

    A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

    Police were asked to complete a wellness check on the man, who lived in the RM of Britannia, northeast of Lloydminster, shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, an RCMP news release said.

    “A physical check on the male was not completed,” the release says. Details as to why RCMP never completed the wellness check were not released.

    Later that afternoon RCMP were then called to the same residence for the report of an injured man.

    Officers responded and found the man with serious injuries around 5 p.m. He later died in hospital, RCMP said.

    The man’s family has been notified and RCMP says victims services will be made available to them.

    “Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, with assistance from North Battleford Forensic Identification Services, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the male’s death in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service,” the release said.

    RCMP said it has notified SIRT of the incident who will now investigate why RCMP did not respond to the initial wellness check.

    No other details have been provided.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible

    An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News