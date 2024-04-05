A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died

A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

Police were asked to complete a wellness check on the man, who lived in the RM of Britannia, northeast of Lloydminster, shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, an RCMP news release said.

“A physical check on the male was not completed,” the release says. Details as to why RCMP never completed the wellness check were not released.

Later that afternoon RCMP were then called to the same residence for the report of an injured man.

Officers responded and found the man with serious injuries around 5 p.m. He later died in hospital, RCMP said.

The man’s family has been notified and RCMP says victims services will be made available to them.

“Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, with assistance from North Battleford Forensic Identification Services, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the male’s death in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service,” the release said.

RCMP said it has notified SIRT of the incident who will now investigate why RCMP did not respond to the initial wellness check.

No other details have been provided.