A new spin on charity: Local fundraiser brings wheels to the world

A Saskatoon couple is teaming up with a local bike store to help give the gift of transportation to people around the world.

The idea came about after Olivia and Greg Yuel returned from a trip to Rwanda, where they saw how vital bikes were for everyday life.

They decided to put a new spin on helping out.

They reached out to the Bike Doctor, and after sharing their story and the struggles they saw on their travels, the shop jumped at the chance to partner.

“We saw people who literally had 200 pounds of potatoes on their bikes and it’s hilly, so they’d be pushing the bikes. Some with flat tires,” Olivia Yuel told CTV News.

They just started collecting money at the store this week for the World Bicycle Relief Fund.

The fund builds specialized bikes for people in developing countries, including Colombia, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia and Malawi. For some, it’s the only transportation option aside from walking.

“Bikes help people that are transporting good, kids to go to school. It’s increasing their mobility, and improving their way of life,” Sarah Robbins, with The Bike Doctor told CTV News.

The bikes they’re raising money for are called a Buffalo Bike which will be made and serviced in the country of donation.

They are uniquely made bikes with no gears, specialized breaks and they have “a super strong steel frame with a carrying capacity of 300 pounds,” according to Robbins.

The other difference is that the wheels are bigger than a regular bike and are puncture resistant. They will also have a carrier on the back, which can hold up to three kids. Yuel recalls seeing moms carrying children on the bikes when in Rwanda.

“In talking to our guide, we asked what is the best way to make these people’s lives better and he said bikes,” she said.

The Saskatoon couple is taking the fundraiser one step further.

Each bike is worth $205.00 and every time that amount is collected at The Bike Doctor, the couple will match it. So, one bike turns into two. That, in turn, will be matched by bike maker Trek, so $205 will translate into four donated bikes.

“The matching program goes until December 31,” Robbins said. “You can go online after that and still donate, but that’s not matched by the Yuel’s or Trek. If you want to have the best bang for your buck, it’s best to donate before the 31st.”

The goal is to collect enough money to pay for 250 bikes in Saskatoon.

“Wouldn’t we all like to continue to change the lives of people in such an easy way,” Yuel added.

They’re hopeful this Saskatoon effort will keep the wheels in motion, and help the worldwide program reach their goal of having 1.5 million bikes in Africa by 2025.