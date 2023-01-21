'A neat way to try to offset this crash risk': Sask. university study exposes teens to safe driving simulations

A University of Saskatchewan study is looking at ways to help young drivers be safer on the road.

Director of the Driving Research & Simulation Laboratory, Alexander Crizzle, said it was a partnership with SGI.

“We want to know if using the simulator actually makes a difference in how they drive,” he said.

“If we can show the simulators work in terms of enhancing driving, this would actually potentially become part of the graduated licensing program moving forward.”

SGI data show that drivers under the age of 20 have a higher risk of crashes. In 2020, these drivers were involved in 16 per cent of all injury collisions, including 15 deaths.

“Although drivers in this age group only represent 6.45 per cent of drivers on the road, they account for 14.7 per cent of major injury collisions and 10 per cent of fatal collisions in Saskatchewan,” the SGI website said.

Crizzle said that most teens are given about six hours of in-car training and are not prepared for various road scenarios they may face, such as gravel roads, wet conditions, snow weather and more.

“Driving simulation is kind of a neat way to try to offset this crash risk that we see. I think the simulators now are becoming more and more advanced. They're becoming more and more realistic. So, they're becoming better tools.”

The project received funding from Transport Canada and SGI, Crizzle said.

“I think what they would like to do is start developing simulator training centers across the province where the students will be required to undertake these modules if we can show their work.”

PARTICIPANTS WANTED

Crizzle’s team of researchers is still looking for young drivers between 15 and 20 to participate in the study.

“We're looking for essentially young drivers who are currently part of the Graduated Licensing Program but haven't completed it. But they do have to have gone through at least one or two in-car lessons. So that really kind of closes our pool.”

Volunteers will be paid an honorarium for their participation and Crizzle said they also cover the cab fare to and from the university and offer some refreshments.

Those interested in participating can contact the U of S School of Public Health at 306-966-1676 or email ryan.toxopeus@usask.ca.