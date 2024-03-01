SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • 'A messy weekend': Sask. braces for 30 cm of snow in 48 hours

    A winter storm system walloped Saskatoon over the weekend. (Karen Bardi/CTV News) A winter storm system walloped Saskatoon over the weekend. (Karen Bardi/CTV News)
    About 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Saskatchewan this weekend.

    "It's going to be a messy weekend. It's going to be even messier the further south and east you go in the province," Brian Proctor, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, told CTV News.

    The storm is expected to hit the entire province, south of Meadow Lake, as a result of a low-pressure system in Montana.

    Environment Canada has triggered a storm alert, warning of blizzard conditions and reduced visibility.

    Saskatoon and Regina are bracing for about 25 to 35 centimetres of snow, combined with 60 to 70 kilometres an hour wind gusts.

    The snow is expected to be heavier and more wet in the southeast. Lighter, blowing snow is forecasted for central Saskatchewan.

    This heavy snow may be appreciated by farmers. Proctor said snowfall in February and March is "really really important" for summer moisture

    "We need that moisture there to help alleviate some of the drought concerns," Proctor says, also referencing forest fires.

    The majority of the snow is expected to fall on Saturday evening. Proctor expects it to taper off by Monday.

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

