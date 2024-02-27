Extreme cold warning in place for Saskatoon following major storm

Following the heavy snowfall and winter storm that swept across much of west-central Saskatchewan, some parts of the province including Saskatoon remain under a cold warning.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an extreme cold warning for Saskatoon, with temperature expected to remain around minus 20 C with the wind chill minus 36 C.

The City of Saskatoon said it has received 18 centimetres of snow since Sunday.

According to the city, heavy winds and dropping temperatures pose challenges to road conditions.

“Crews are in the process of finishing work on Priority 1 Streets with the goal of completing them before the end of the day and have also begun work along Priority 2 streets, which will continue into Tuesday night,” the city said.

City crews continue plowing, grading, and sanding the priority streets.

According to the city, priority one focuses on streets with three or more lanes like Circle Drive, Idylwyld Drive, 22nd Street, and College Drive.

Priority two includes streets with double lanes like Clarence Avenue, McKercher Drive, and Millar Avenue, as well as Saskatoon Transit routes.

Priority three streets include school zones, business improvement district streets that don’t meet priority two requirements, and streets that take you through your neighbourhood like Louise Avenue, Howell Avenue, and Main Street.

The city said residential streets are not included in the city’s regular winter maintenance strategy.