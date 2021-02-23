SASKATOON -- Temperatures hover a couple of degrees above the seasonal average, with less wind than we dealt with Monday.

The relatively mild air continues through Thursday before things cool off heading into the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Sunny

High: -2

Evening: -3

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -3

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 1