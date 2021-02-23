Advertisement
A low pressure system in Saskatchewan brings the potential of light flurries: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021 6:25AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures hover a couple of degrees above the seasonal average, with less wind than we dealt with Monday.
The relatively mild air continues through Thursday before things cool off heading into the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Sunny
High: -2
Evening: -3
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -3
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: 1