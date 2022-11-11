'A lot of people gave up their lives for this': Prince Albert Veterans honoured at Remembrance Day ceremony

Despite the cold weather Friday morning, citizens of Prince Albert gathered in front of City Hall for the Remembrance Day ceremony.

It was hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2, the Army Navy and Airforce Veterans of Canada unit 222, and the North Saskatchewan Regiment.

Representatives from the federal and provincial governments, Legion and Anavets, North Saskatchewan Regiment, RCMP, Corrections Canada, Provincial Corrections, City of Prince Albert, Prince Albert Police Service, Prince Albert Fire Department, Army Cadets, and more presented wreaths to honour the Veterans.

“I think that it is just important that people have or share the feelings and what was done in the service to the country. And I think that to recognize that and to recognize the people that have actually done it is important,” said Al Rishchynski, Company Commander with the North Saskatchewan Regiment.

There were many youths who attended the ceremony to the delight of Rishchynski. He said it is important for them to be able to know why Remembrance Day is important.

“We need to be able to pass the torch to the younger generation so that they can carry on the traditions that are here and to remember those who have sacrificed so much,” said Rishchynski.

When asked why they were at the ceremony, several Grade 8 students told CTV News it was to honour the heroes who risked their lives for the freedom of Canada.

“So we can remember the veterans and the people who died for us so we can have freedom,” said Sam Sauter.

“I’m here today because of Remembrance Day. So less of us forget about the people who fought in the war to let us have free will and all the stuff that we have today,” said Finlay Mullis.

Relatives of some veterans were also at the ceremony to remember not just their family members but also everyone who continues to serve.

“A lot of people gave up their lives for this. It’s something that we need to remember. We also need to remember the ones that did come back. I know my grandpa came back and from what I understand was not the same as he was when he left. Same with my grandma. But because they did that, now I have the freedom to stand here and discuss it,” said Lieutenant Lasha Gareau with the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Prince Albert.

Apart from her grandparents, Gareau says two of her uncles and her cousin also fought in the war. Her grandfather was her inspiration in joining the sea cadets. For Gareau, it is important to remember her family and everyone who is working to keep the peace in Canada.

“I feel like it is important to remember those people. Even the ones who did not go to war and just did peace-keeping missions.”