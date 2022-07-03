7-year-old boy dead in Saskatoon following river incident

A seven-year-old boy is dead after an incident on the river over the weekend.

On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., police were called to the east bank of the South Saskatchewan River near Victoria Avenue after a boy was reported missing.

Officers searched the riverbank and surrounding area and found the boy's discarded belongings, according to a statement from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Police believed the boy had entered the water.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to assist around 10 p.m., according to police.

"An abnormality was identified in the water using sonar technology," SPS said.

Divers entered the water and located the boy.

Firefighters and paramedics performed CPR before the boy was transported to hospital where he was confirmed to be dead

The death is not criminal in nature, SPS said.