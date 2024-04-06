50 charges for Sask. trio in gun, drug case

Three people from North Battleford are facing a combined 50 charges after weapons and drugs were seized.

In a release, RCMP said 39-year-old, Christopher Ludviksen, who was wanted on drug trafficking and firearms offences was arrested on Thursday in Cutknife —a town located northwest of Saskatoon and 55 kilometres west of North Battleford.

During the search of their vehicle, Ludviksen, and 35-year-old Heather Paskemin, were found to be in possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, over 950 grams of cocaine, more than 650 grams of methamphetamine, more than 3,000 illegal cigarettes, and a large sum of currency, RCMP said.

As a result, Ludviksen is facing 39 charges—27 charges are from a previous offence— and Paskemin is facing six charges, according to RCMP.

Following their arrest, Battleford Gang Task Force executed a search warrant in a home on the 400 block of Steele Street in Cutknife where they seized an additional semi-automatic firearm, ammunition, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking.

RCMP said another man from North Battleford was arrested at the scene. The 41-year-old Curtis Fransoo, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition and four other offences.

All three individuals have been held in custody and will be appearing in North Battleford Provincial Court on Monday.