SASKATOON -- A cluster of COVID-19 cases have been connected to a country bar downtown Saskatoon.

The province says 37 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Longbranch.

In a Facebook Post, the Longbranch announced it will be temporarily closed to conduct “deep cleaning and sanitization of the facility.”

The Longbranch outbreak follows another outbreak at a Saskatoon nightclub earlier this month.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority issued three public alerts about COVID-19 exposure at Divas Nightclub – with one of the advisories appearing to fall within the same time frame as a video showing a packed dance floor was shared on social media.

Divas nightclub has temporarily closed as a result of the advisory. The club said it’s working on developing a “revolutionary new system” to help clubs stay open during the pandemic.

This week, there’s been a spike in cases of the virus with Saskatchewan setting a new provincial record for active cases.

Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said the rate of new cases per day has increased from 2.8 to 4.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Friday, along with 31 new recoveries.