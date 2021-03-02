NEWS -- 36 bottles of whisky among items seized in bootlegging bust: Sask. RCMP

A vehicle bound for Wollaston Lake carrying a load of alcohol was stopped by Mounties on Friday, according to RCMP.

The vehicle was passing through the Moose Island checkpoint when it was stopped by police, RCMP said in a news release.

After alcohol was seen in "plain sight," police searched the vehicle and found 36 bottles of whiskey, one bottle of vodka and three coolers, RCMP said.

Two of the three people in the vehicle have been charged with bootlegging under the Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act.

According to RCMP, calls for service for alcohol-related incidents in Wollaston Lake have dropped by 50 per cent since the seizure.