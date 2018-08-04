

CTV Saskatoon





33-year-old Garrett Morin was found dead in a residence in Southend early Friday morning, according to police.

RCMP say that they responded to the residence around 4:20 a.m. and found Morin unresponsive. Officers along with medical staff attempted life saving measures, but the he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

34-year-old Bradley Jobb from Southend, was arrested around 11:20 a.m. in connection to Morin’s death. Jobb has been charged with second degree murder.

Police are still investigating the homicide with assistance from the RCMP Major Crimes Unit, the Prince Albert Forensic Identification Section and the Coroner’s Office.