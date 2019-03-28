The first ever Saskatchewan Summer Soccer Series is to be held in Saskatoon.

The announcement came Thursday morning and the three game exhibition schedule is meant to test the Saskatoon market for a future professional club in the Bridge City.

The first game on May 4 at Saskatoon Minor Football Field will feature an all-star team of men’s players from across Saskatchewan taking on Calgary Foothills. Two yet-to-be-confirmed games are also being planned for the Saskatchewan Selects.

The Canadian Premier League is set to kick-off in seven cities next month including Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

Investment banker Joe Belan is behind the potential new franchise in Saskatoon. He has appointed University of Saskatchewan Huskies head coach Bryce Chapman to be the director of soccer operations for the Saskatchewan team.

“Were a large population sport and now it’s about nurturing it and giving young kids an opportunity to see and know what amateur and pro football really is,” Chapman said.

Percy Hoffman, with 30 years of coaching experience, has been appointed head coach.

“I think we are improving, very much so … the youth players now they’re at another level that you didn’t see in years gone by in the way they see the game. The coaching has really improved with the local clubs paying technical directors. We’ve come a long way.”

CPL would be considered a Tier 2 league compared to Major League Soccer, which has three Canadian franchises, considered the top level in North America.

Two Saskatoon players, goalkeeper Thomas Hasl and midfielder Brett Levis, are signed with the Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS.