2nd person charged in death of Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase
Published Thursday, July 30, 2020 5:27PM CST
A photo of Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase supplied by a member of her family.
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have charged a 21-year-old man with second degree murder in connection with the July 11 death of 19-year-old Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase.
The accused was arrested Thursday at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary where he was being remanded on unrelated charges, police say.
Police believe the victim and the accused were known to each other.
Patrol officers found Belanger-Weeseekase dead inside of a vehicle parked outside of an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive.
The accused is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Aug. 4.
A 15-year-old girl is also charged with second degree murder.