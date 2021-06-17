SASKATOON -- A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 51-year-old Ahtahakoop First Nation man.

Around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Ahtahakoop RCMP officers were called to a home in the community after a reported assault.

Officers found Jimmy Williams unresponsive and he was pronounced dead on scene by EMS, according to an RCMP news release.

A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with Wiliams' death.

Tyrell Knife, 24, faces one count of second-degree murder.

Knife made his first court appearance on Wednesday in Prince Albert.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on June 25.