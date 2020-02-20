28 fires reported in just over 3 weeks on Saskatoon’s west side: police
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:08AM CST
Saskatoon has seen a rash of garbage and recycling bin fires in recent weeks.
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say it’s important to report suspicious persons and activity following 28 fires reported in Pleasant Hill, Riversdale and King George neighbourhoods.
The fires happened between Jan. 27 and Feb. 18, with 20 involving dumpsters, garbage and recycling bins; of those, 12 took place during the day.
There were no reported injuries in any of these incidents.