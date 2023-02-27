25 Saskatoon Métis citizens receive Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medals

Twenty-five Métis citizens were presented with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medals this afternoon.

Family and friends of recipients gathered at the Sheraton in Saskatoon, one of three special ceremonies planned in the province.

Métis Nation-Saskatchewan will present a total of 100 medals to Métis citizens around the province.

According to Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, those selected “have demonstrated exemplary service and commitment to their communities, province, country and Métis Nation.”

“It’s beautiful to see,” said MN-S president Glen McCallum. “To see the people who, for many years, have been sitting on the sidelines let’s say, but to be able to have something that they can relate to in regards to the work that they’ve done. That’s what excites me and my wife, in regards to seeing our people be recognized for all the work that they’ve done.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was created in honour of the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne.

A ceremony will be held in Prince Albert on Tuesday, and in Regina on Wednesday, to present the remaining medals.

A list of the recipients at the Saskatoon ceremony is as follows:

Delmer Anderson

Allen Augier

Michael Bell

Barbara Card

Angela Caron

Barry Falcon

Curtis Fiss

Norman Fleury

Victor Guillet

Penny Hurton

Jacqueline Kennedy

Percy Kenny

Dwight King

Dwayne King

Glenn Lafleur

Verna McCallum

Adam McInnes

Ernest McPherson

Robert Merasty

Mike Natomagan

Chance Parenteau

Louise Pederson

Richard Pilon

Melanie Pritchett

Becky Trotchie