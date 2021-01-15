SASKATOON -- A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash along Circle Drive Friday afternoon.

Saskatoon Police said it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Circle Drive North between College and Attridge Drives.

A car and a truck collided head-on in the northbound lanes.

The woman who was driving the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

The two occupants of the northbound vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Police said emergency crews have cleared the scene and traffic is back to normal in the area.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area for most of the day.