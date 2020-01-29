SASKATOON -- Emergency crews responded to 22 crashes in 11 hours during slick conditions on Wednesday.

Saskatoon police say of the 22 collisions, five involved minor injuries.

One of them happened around 1 p.m. at Eighth Street and Louise Street. A woman suffered minor injuries in the two-vehicle crash and a ticket was issued to the person at fault, according to police.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for central-southern Saskatchewan Wednesday morning, with dense fog covering most of Saskatoon.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring,” Environment Canada said on its website at 10:30 a.m.

The advisory was lifted around 3:30 p.m.

Cold, humidity behind icy roads: city

Humidity combined with freezing temperatures prompted the city to release 14 sander trucks to Saskatoon streets.

“When it’s below zero, the moisture in the air crystallizes onto the cold pavement and turns to ice. We have 14 sanders spreading straight salt to break up the ice on our priority streets,” the city said in a media release.

The humidity was highest this morning at 95 per cent, according to the city.

Police are advising drivers to be cautious during slick conditions.

"Remember to leave extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you and reduce speeds when driving in these conditions,” police said in a news release.