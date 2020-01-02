SASKATOON -- A trial date has been set for one of eight people accused in the death of a woman whose remains were found near North Battleford.

Tiki Laverdiere, 25, was reported missing in May. Her remains were found in July.

Nikita Cook is facing charges that include first degree murder and kidnapping in connection with Laverdiere's death.

An eight-week trial has been scheduled for January 2021.

Crown prosecutor Chris Browne says a longer trial is required because the case is considered a "complicated matter."

In December, another of the accused, Brent Checkosis, pleaded pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder, interfering with a human body and vehicle theft in connection to Laverdiere's homicide.