SASKATOON -- Two people suffered injuries in a crash on Highway 2 just north of Prince Albert Friday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. on July 17, Parkland Ambulance and Prince Albert RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 north of 15th Street NW, approximately one kilometre past Prince Albert .

In a news release RCMP said a car collided with an SUV. Parkland Ambulance said paramedics found an 88-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman, both in the car. They were both taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The lone occupant in the SUV was examined and released at the scene.