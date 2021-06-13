SASKATOON -- Officials from the Saskatchewan Healthy Authority (SHA) informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) about two positive cases of COVID-19 at a Saskatoon school.

On June 12, the SHA informed GSCS of two cases of the virus in individuals at Saskatoons French School, GSCS said in a news release.

Parents and caregivers are being notified of this and the SHA recommends all close contact get a COVID-19 test, the division said adding the affected classes will switch to online learning.

The news comes as Saskatchewan reported 106 new cases of the virus on Saturday. 29 of the new cases were reported in Saskatoon and 10 cases were reported in Regina.