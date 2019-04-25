

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation (SHRF) and The Lung Association of Saskatchewan (LAS) are spending $1 million over five years for respiratory research.

“The research talent that exists in this province will be able to take advantage of this investment and drive innovative solutions forward for healthier breathing across Saskatchewan,” Donna Goodridge, director of the Respiratory Research Centre, said in a news release.

The cash will be dedicated to furthering health research in the areas of Indigenous people’s health, respiratory disease control and management, patient-caregiver education, cannabis, sleep apnea and other areas related to lung health.

"Providing funding to Saskatchewan researchers who are undertaking research in respiratory health is a priority for our organization," LAS President and CEO Susan Cron said in the release.

"Together with SHRF we are now able to increase our research capacity and work with a partner who truly understands the value and impact of research on our health care systems. Ultimately, those living with lung disease in our province will benefit the most."