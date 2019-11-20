11-year-old found with bear spray and machete in Saskatoon shoplifting incident: police
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 11:42AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police issued Official Police Warnings to three boys, one aged 11 and two aged 12, after an alleged incident of shoplifting.
Around 9:15 p.m. Monday, patrol officers were dispatched to a grocery store in the 300 block of Confederation Drive.
A loss prevention officer working at the store reported having observed three boys shoplifting.
When the loss prevention officer arrested them, an 11-year-old was found in possession of bear spray and a machete. The other two boys were 12-years-old.
Saskatoon police warned them and returned them to their homes.