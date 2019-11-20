SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police issued Official Police Warnings to three boys, one aged 11 and two aged 12, after an alleged incident of shoplifting.

Around 9:15 p.m. Monday, patrol officers were dispatched to a grocery store in the 300 block of Confederation Drive.

A loss prevention officer working at the store reported having observed three boys shoplifting.

When the loss prevention officer arrested them, an 11-year-old was found in possession of bear spray and a machete. The other two boys were 12-years-old.

Saskatoon police warned them and returned them to their homes.