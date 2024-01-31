100 dogs rescued from northern Sask. community

Several dog rescue organizations banded together to rescue around 100 dogs roaming around a Saskatchewan community.

The Northern Village of La Loche, located in the province's northwest, asked residents to surrender dogs in return for $10 per animal.

“Our community is currently experiencing serious problems due to the high number of uncared-for dogs in the community. These dogs are unfed, unhealthy, and have no shelter during cold weather days,” a social media message from the village said.

In the initial notice, which didn't specify what would happen to the dogs, the village said it had been unsuccessful in hiring an animal control officer to help deal with the problem.

In the summer of 2019, the village called off a controversial dog cull, that was meant to address the growing safety risk posed by the number of stray dogs.

Soon after the surrender was announced, Kristine O'Brien was contacted by a community member concerned about the potential fate of the dogs.

She owns Paws Republic Center for Pets. Although it's not a dog rescue organization O’Brien said she started making calls and sending messages to rescues to help find a place for the dogs.

While CTV News has been unable to speak with the village about its original intentions, a group of animal rescues came up with a plan and worked with the village to accept the surrendered dogs.

“Removing these dogs and supporting the community in this way is not going to fix any systemic problems,” said Kristine O'Brien owner of Paws Republic Centre for Pets.

O’Brien said the problem needs a long-term multifaceted plan.

“It needs more than one rescue group, one business owner, and one community,” O’Brien said.

On Jan. 29, a few hours after surrender began, approximately 100 dogs were surrendered by the community and the plan for a second intake on Feb.2 was cancelled.

“No rescues have spots for 100 dogs, but working together, many rescues are providing fewer spots that will add up to something,” O’Brien said.