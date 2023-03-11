10-year-old boy missing in Saskatoon has been located safe
Saskatoon Police announced Sunday morning that the missing 10-year-old boy has been located.
According to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), Liam Tipiskoweesic had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday at a school in the 300 block of Avenue Q North.
He was described as four feet nine inches tall, 97 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. SPS said he was wearing a black and blue Dragonball Z hat, a black and green camouflage jacket, black or grey camouflage pants, green framed glasses and black and white Nike shoes.
He has been located and is safe, the police said.
Police thank the public for their help locating Tipiskoweesic.
