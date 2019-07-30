

CTV Saskatoon





La Loche RCMP have arrested one suspect and have issued warrants for two others after a shooting on Monday.

At the time of the incident a woman and a man were inside a vehicle parked outside a business when they were approached by three males who had arrived on an ATV, police say.

One of the males on the ATV pointed a firearm at the male passenger of the car. As the man and woman fled, they heard what they believed to be a gunshot, police say.

Troy Toulejour, 23, was arrested and faces several charges including assault and reckless discharge of a firearm. He has been remanded and will make his first appearance in La Loche Provincial Court on Aug. 1, police say.

Ronald Gordon Park, 29, and Cody Blake Robertson, 25, are both wanted and are considered armed and dangerous, RCMP say.

Park is described as five-foot-eight and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Robertson is five-foot-five and 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.