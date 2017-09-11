Teen recovering after being stabbed inside St. Paul's Hospital
St. Paul's Hospital (file photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 7:23PM CST
A 17-year-old boy is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after being stabbed while inside the facility.
City police say the youth was assaulted Monday morning at St. Paul's Hospital.
Two men were seen running away from the crime scene.
The teen is being treated for a non life-threatening injury.
Police says they believe the victim and his attackers know each other.
