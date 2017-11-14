Teen found unresponsive in Sheraton Cavalier pool dies
Paramedics place a person into the back of an ambulance after an incident at the Sheraton Cavalier in downtown Saskatoon on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 11:43AM CST
A teen found unresponsive in a Saskatoon hotel pool last week has died.
The 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after emergency crews were called to the Sheraton Cavalier at about 9 p.m. Friday.
Few other details have been released, but Saskatoon police say the death is not considered suspicious.
