A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Meadow Lake teen earlier this week.

The youth was arrested at a home in North Battleford on Thursday morning, about three days after 17-year-old Kegan McCallum died.

RCMP have so far provided few details to media on the shooting, but say officers received a call around 10:30 a.m. Monday about an injured boy suffering from suspected gunshot wounds at a home. The teen — who family members identified to CTV News as McCallum — was pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.

The accused, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Monday. He’s facing manslaughter, possessing a loaded prohibited firearm and public mischief charges, according to RCMP.

He and McCallum were known to each other.