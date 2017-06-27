Featured
Saskatoon police warn parents of new Snapchat feature
Snapchat's new Snap Map feature allows users to share their exact location with friends on a map.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 11:05AM CST
Saskatoon police have taken to Facebook to warn parents of a new Snapchat update that allows users to share location.
Last week, Snapchat launched Snap Map, an opt-in function that allows users to share their exact location with friends on a map.
“Cool, right? Not so much,” the Saskatoon Police Service’s post reads. “This can create opportunities for stalking.”
On the post, Saskatoon police shared an article from The Verge about the privacy concerns with Snap Map.
Police recommend using “Ghost Mode,” the function used to disable the Snap Map tracking technology.
