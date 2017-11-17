Saskatoon girl faces weeks of recovery after toboggan crash
Aaliyah Anderson, right, is expected to need four to eight weeks to recover after crashing a toboggan at Diefenbaker Park. Her mother, Amanda, left, said she believes the city should do more to improve safety at the hill. (Albert Delitala/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 2:38PM CST
A Saskatoon girl faces weeks of recovery after crashing her toboggan on the hill at Diefenbaker Park on Saturday.
Aaliyah Anderson, 9, crashed her toboggan into a fence that runs alongside the hill, according to her family. The crash broke both of her legs.
A warning sign about the fence is up at the park, but Anderson’s mother, Amanda, said the city should do more to improve safety.
“Put simple padding on the poles, even the fence. Fix the fence. It’s so loose that she went right under it,” she said.
The girl’s recovery is expected to take four to eight weeks, her mother said.
The city has yet to comment on the incident.
