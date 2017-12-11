

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatchewan man has received a two-year suspended sentence after threatening to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.

Derek Hurrell, 34, of Borden, Sask. appeared in provincial court on Monday morning to hear his sentence.

According to the Crown, Hurrell made the threat in January on his Facebook account, saying "I just want to take a gun, put it to Trudeau's [expletive] head and blow his [expletive] head off... it would be a public service to Canada.”

The Crown says they take the threat very seriously, as it is a threat to Canada’s leader.

Hurrell suffers from mental health and drug and alcohol issues, according to the defence. His lawyer says he has limited contact with his family and only has a grade 12 education.

“I just want to apologize for everything I've done,” a tearful Hurrell said at the hearing.

The defence says Hurrell has deleted all of his social media accounts and is now looking for a job.

The Crown asked for a conditional sentence of two years less a day for Hurrell, who pleaded guilty to uttering threats in June.

Hurrell must follow a number of conditions, including not being within 500 metres of Trudeau. He is also not allowed to possess any guns and must see a psychiatrist as recommended.