Sask. man accused of downloading, sharing child porn online
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 11:31AM CST
A Saskatchewan man is facing charges after he allegedly downloaded and shared child pornography online.
In February, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit began investigating people who were allegedly sharing child pornography on peer-to-peer file-sharing networks.
Between March and November, the ICE unit identified a person who was allegedly sharing multiple child pornography files.
On Wednesday, investigators with the unit and North Battleford RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Delmas, Sask., where they seized computer devices. A suspect was arrested a short time later.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography.
He was released from custody on numerous conditions and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in North Battleford on Dec. 11.
