Pedestrian dies in highway crash west of Prince Albert
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 8:48AM CST
A 39-year-old pedestrian has died after she was hit on Highway 790 on the Ahatahkakoop First Nation on Wednesday.
The woman was hit by an eastbound vehicle around 8:05 p.m. She was taken to hospital in Shellbrook, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver and two passengers in the vehicle were not injured.
The Ahatahkakoop First Nation is about 67 kilometres west of Prince Albert.
