A man was taken to hospital with serious undetermined injuries after he crashed a minivan into a large sign pole Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at Circle Drive and 11 Street West, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department. Crews stabilized the man, who had been reported trapped in the vehicle. Rescue technicians used hydraulic rescue tools to remove the door and cut the van’s post in order to safely remove the man.

