A fire that started in a dryer caused thousands of dollars worth of damage in Saskatoon on Sunday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says the fire started around 1:30 p.m., in a house at 211 Kutz Crescent.

All occupants of the house were evacuated. Fire crews entered the house and found a fire in the basement-laundry room. The fire was extinguished quickly.

The Fire Investigator was called to the scene and found that the blaze originated in the dryer. The Investigator is determining the cause, with damages estimated at $25,000.

The Saskatoon Fire Department would like to remind citizens to clean the lint from their dryers regularly.