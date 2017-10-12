Fire at Asia Buffet restaurant was accidental, investigators say
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 9:07AM CST
Fire investigators have determined that a fire that caused serious damage to the Asia Buffet restaurant last week was accidental.
Crews were called to the restaurant around 5:00 a.m. on Oct. 6 after multiple reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the buffet.
Firefighters fought the flames from inside and out and pulled down a section of the roof before declaring it a loss around 6:35 a.m.
No one was injured as a result of the fire. Damage is estimated to be $1,000,000.
More Stories
- One arrested as heavy police presence continues in west-central Sask. 1
- Semi carrying ammonia gas rolls on College Drive; road closed
- Seven-year sentence for man guilty in La Ronge restaurant owner’s death
- Saskatchewan NDP reviewing alleged sexual assault
- Roughriders, LaFrance hope to make playoff push against Redblacks
- Woman charged with manslaughter after injured woman dies in hospital
- Husky gets OK from province to restart pipeline after major spill
- PotashCorp Completes Expansion of Rocanville Operation