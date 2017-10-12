

CTV Saskatoon





Fire investigators have determined that a fire that caused serious damage to the Asia Buffet restaurant last week was accidental.

Crews were called to the restaurant around 5:00 a.m. on Oct. 6 after multiple reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the buffet.

Firefighters fought the flames from inside and out and pulled down a section of the roof before declaring it a loss around 6:35 a.m.

No one was injured as a result of the fire. Damage is estimated to be $1,000,000.