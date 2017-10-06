Fire crews were hard at work early Friday morning, responding to reports of heavy smoke and fire at the Best Asia Buffet on Circle Drive and Quebec Avenue.

The call came in shortly after 5 a.m. with reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the restaurant. The Saskatoon Fire Department had several trucks on scene, and worked to contain the smoke and locate the source of the fire. They believe it may have started in the HVAC unit, but are still investigating.

“We immediately lathered the building, and sprayed out the fire we could see,” said Brent Hart, Saskatoon Fire Battalion Chief. “We made sure there were no occupants inside, and then we had to make sure the fire hadn’t spread. You have to work quickly in a situation like this.”

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. A fire investigator remains on scene. A cause is still unavailable.