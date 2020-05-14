SASKATOON -- The past few months have been a bit of a blur for local housing advocate Chris Randall.

Randall was beginning to collect data on the number of homeless people in Saskatoon when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the city. Almost immediately, Randall recognized the community’s most vulnerable were going to need help. He picked up his phone and began talking with friends and colleagues working for Saskatoon’s non-profit and community organizations.

“Initially, it just started with text messages,” explained Randall. “And then we got discussing about what this will mean for the work that we’re doing, and for the community that we serve.”

Those conversations quickly led to the creation of two hubs for the homeless in Saskatoon. Those in need can now access services under one roof at the hubs, which are located at the White Buffalo Youth Lodge and the Salvation Army Temple off of 8th Street. They can receive a Covid-19 test if they’re showing symptoms of the virus.

The need for something like this was high said Randall, because many local organizations were forced to close their doors or reduce their services because of the pandemic.

“The goal with the hubs was, as people needed housing or help with homelessness, or even help with assistance, that we could have a hub that was open to them.”

Randall is overwhelmed with how the community has come together to help Saskatoon’s homeless population. His first text conversation to organize the hubs included six people. 10 days later, he was part of a Zoom chat with 90 people from different organizations, all wanting to help.

“It’s been really amazing to see. I’ve been around Saskatoon for years and I know the work that’s being done. I know how passionate people are. People do this work because they care for their community. They want to see people housed and stabilized.”

Randall is hopeful the provincial government will follow the example set by local organizations such as AIDS Saskatoon and Quint Saskatoon, and provide more support when it comes to affordable housing.

