YXE Underground digs into water security in Saskatoon

Who is involved in the security of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?

London is seeing an unprecedented amount of security as thousands wait in line to pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II and with many world leaders expected to attend the late monarch's funeral on Monday. CTVNews.ca spoke to experts about the security involved in planning for such a large and monumental event.

Metropolitan Police officers take up positions along The Mall ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Sept. 14, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)

WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

  • 'Group of 30' share $1-million lotto win

    A group of 30 people from southern Ontario will share in a $1-million lottery prize from the March 18 LOTTO MAX draw. Maureen, the group leader, says the group has been playing LOTTO MAX together for 15 years.

    Four members of the 'Group of 30' at the OLG price centre in Toronto. (Source: OLG)

  • London youth charged in stabbing incident

    A London teenager has been charged following a stabbing in the city on Wednesday afternoon. As previously reported, first responders were called to the scene just before 1 p.m. in the area of Glenora Drive and Adelaide Street.