'You've stepped in it': Saskatoon city council works to tackle projected $51 million funding gap

Saskatoon city council sat down again Tuesday morning to chart a course to tackle a projected budget shortfall of nearly $51 million for next year.

City administration first publicly warned of the funding gap in early June, floating an eye-popping tax increase of 17 per cent if no savings were found.

Since then, both city councillors and administration have stressed that that number will likely be much lower.

Keith Moen, the executive director of the North Saskatoon Business Association, addressed council at the start of Tuesday's special committee meeting.

"The state of the city's financial affairs — you've made this a topic of conversation not only at the watercooler, but among parents at children's birthday parties, for instance, and campfires around Saskatchewan — all by people who normally don't give a hoot about civic affairs or politics," Moen said.

"In other words, you've stepped in at big time and everyone is watching."

The NSBA has joined the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce in calling for cuts to staff.

The organization is asking council to conduct an external human resources audit with a goal of eliminating 10 per cent of positions.

"I have to emphasize there's an opportunity here to bring down your HR costs without truly impacting these people in their families because they're going to be gobbled up in no time in the private sector," Moen said.

"The labour market is incredibly hot for all types, particularly professional skilled help."

Among the NSBA's asks are a pause on capital projects, spending on environmental initiatives and the liquidation of the city's beleaguered greenhouse facility.

Moen also did his best to raise eyebrows about city employees who work remotely.

"I think the HR audit would also look at the work-from-home policy that the city is conducting and finding out exactly how much work is being done from home," Moen said.

"I think it'll also determine where home is for some of these people that are working from home. It's my understanding that not everybody is in Saskatoon or even the province or the country for that matter."

Tuesday's meeting included many spillover items from a June 22 committee meeting where councillors first began considering cuts, but made little progress.

The items up for consideration outline potential cuts or fee increases that would help balance the ledger in different city departments.

The administration recommendations run the gamut from hiking parking rates by 50 cents an hour to raising pet license fees by 10 per cent and closing the city's East Compost Depot and cutting landfill operating hours.

Former Saskatoon mayor Don Atchison also stepped to the podium, expressing dismay about the city's financial direction

"There's different areas that have been cherry-picked to talk about. But what really are the priorities of this council? I believe the priorities are protective services — police, fire transportation, roadway snow removal, housing, affordable, attainable housing," said Atchison, who unsuccessfully ran to reclaim the mayor's chair in 2020.

The man who took it from him in 2016, did his best to rein in his council colleagues during the first portion of Tuesday's committee meeting, trying to steer a more general discussion towards the line-by-line options proposed by administration, each requiring a decision.

"We don't have to have a big debate about each one. But if we try to do it more generally, where we're talking about the different options, like different councillors talking about the different, bringing up questions that jump around, I think it'll be difficult to follow," Mayor Charlie Clark said.

After returning from a short break, the committee began considering an administration proposal that promised to make a substantial $20 million dent in the funding gap by delaying spending on a smattering of big-ticket "phase-ins" — with money earmarked for areas such as Transit expansion, increasing snow and ice removal capacity and the opening of a new fire station in 2026.

While the money would be added back in time for the fire station's opening and administration said there would be no impact on public safety, Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton was uncomfortable with Saskatoon Fire Department's inclusion on the list.

"I came into … this meeting today with the plan or with the thought that the protective services, especially fire, would not be touched," Kirton said.

"I also don't want to see us hit with that extra $2.5 million-plus in 2026," Kirton said, referring to cost the city will face when it comes time to pay up when the fire hall opens.

The plan to delay the phase-ins passed, with some tweaks courtesy of an amendment by Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough that would leave more money for the snow and ice removal fund intended to help the city confront future large-scale winter weather events.

Prior to Gough's amendment, the $1.61 million for the snow and ice phase-in would have been cut by half, but with the change, it would be cut by 40 per cent.

Any fiscal options approved or defeated at the committee level will not be finalized until council holds its budget meetings later in the year.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.