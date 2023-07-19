Saskatoon's potential budget shortfall is smaller than predicted. Just a little.

Saskatoon’s chief financial officer released updated projections in advance of the next special budget meeting, and it looks like the funding gap will be smaller than anticipated — by a hair.

“We have a new starting point for the fully transparent view of the city’s budgeting process,” said Hack. “As part of this process, the administration is tasked to estimate the funding the city would need to keep services at the same level as they are now for the next two years.”

Clae Hack said with increased revenue-sharing expected from the province the predicted funding gap for 2024, if councillors make no cuts, has dropped from $52.4 million to $50.9 million.

Councillors meet on Tuesday to plan the next multi-year budget and discuss a group of reports from administration outlining potential cuts and savings.

Without intervention, Saskatoon residents would face a 17.33 per cent tax increase next year.

“I must stress again, these early figures in no way represent any kind of finalized or even proposed property tax increases for residents and our business community,” Hack said.

A news release from the city says “significant and challenging budget adjustments” are required to keep the property tax increase in check.

Councillors have committed to going over every department’s budget line-by-line to look for savings, but they left the first special budget meeting with little to show for their efforts.

"I can't imagine I'm the only one frustrated at the end of discussion today," Coun. Sarina Gersher said near the end of the June 22 meeting.

"My frustration stems from the lost opportunity we've had today."

On July 25, councillors will focus on seven business lines as they scour for savings, including transportation, community support, fire department, environmental health, taxation and general revenue, land development, and arts, culture and event venues.

“Our goal is to support the delivery of services and service levels in the most efficient way possible, to keep our community safe, and to aid Saskatoon’s ability to grow and attract new residents, and businesses that create jobs,” said Hack.

“The civic administration will present Council with several strategic options to help substantially decrease the city’s funding gap driven by inflation and other budgetary pressures.”

Administration will also present a series of information reports on issues including a comparison of full-time employees across different municipalities and impacts of a city-wide hiring freeze.