

CTV Saskatoon





A 49-year-old woman is suffering life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash on the Clearwater River Dene First Nation.

La Loche RCMP say the woman was a passenger of the vehicle.

The 36-year-old driver is facing charges of operating an ATV without insurance, carrying a passenger on a vehicle not designed to do so, failing to wear a helmet and eye protection, and travelling on a highway.

RCMP say the driver was not injured.