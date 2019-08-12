Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after ATV crash
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 10:26AM CST
A 49-year-old woman is suffering life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash on the Clearwater River Dene First Nation.
La Loche RCMP say the woman was a passenger of the vehicle.
The 36-year-old driver is facing charges of operating an ATV without insurance, carrying a passenger on a vehicle not designed to do so, failing to wear a helmet and eye protection, and travelling on a highway.
RCMP say the driver was not injured.