SASKATOON -- A shopper was surprised after finding a dead scorpion hidden in a package of blackberries sold at a Saskatoon Sobeys.

Jaelyn Ford and her roommate noticed the insect tail poking out of the fruit package at Sobeys on 8th Street East on Monday morning.

"At first, my roommate thought it was a leaf. But then I picked it up, and noticed it was a scorpion,” Ford said.

Ford, who grew up on a family farm, wasn’t too bothered by the situation.

"It was surprising, but it’s not a big deal. These kinds of things happen,” Ford said, laughing.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Sobeys confirmed the scorpion was found and at the location.

"This is not consistent with the experience we strive to provide our customers in-store," Jacquelin Weatherbee, Sobeys’ director of communications said.

“In addition to removing the berries, we also inspected all of the fresh produce to ensure there were no other ‘unexpected visitors’ in the packaging.”

Sobeys said it conducts visual inspections in the field, inside warehouses where produce is stored and at the store.

Toxicity varies

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), while it's uncommon, scorpions have been known to hide in bunches of bananas or imported berries.

All known species of the insect are venomous, but the toxicity of the venom varies by species, the CFIA says on its website.

In the event of a scorpion sting, the government agency recommends washing the affected area with soap before applying a cold compress.

The CFIA compares the typical symptoms of a scorpion sting to those of a bee sting. However, if more serious symptoms arise such as dizziness, blurred vision and difficulty swallowing, the CFIA recommends seeking immediate medical attention.