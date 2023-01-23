Woman dead following house fire in Saskatoon

A woman is dead following an early morning house fire in the city's Westview neighbourhood.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of 37th Street West around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers tried to find any residents but the home was engulfed in flames, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished the fire and a 79-year-old woman was found dead inside. Police believe she was the home's sole occupant.

Foul play is not suspected, police said