Woman charged with murder following death in northern Sask. community

A 22-year-old woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a suspicious death on Friday in the northern Saskatchewan community of Patuanak.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of an injured man in a home in Patuanak, according to an RCMP news release.

The man, 26-year-old Brandon Dawatsare, was later pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and connected with victim services.

On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Brittany Bear in Prince Albert in connection with Dawatsare’s death.

She appeared in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Monday.

Patuanak is located about 489 kilometres north of Saskatoon.