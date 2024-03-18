SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Woman charged with murder following death in northern Sask. community

    Share

    A 22-year-old woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a suspicious death on Friday in the northern Saskatchewan community of Patuanak.

    Around 1 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of an injured man in a home in Patuanak, according to an RCMP news release.

    The man, 26-year-old Brandon Dawatsare, was later pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and connected with victim services.

    On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Brittany Bear in Prince Albert in connection with Dawatsare’s death.

    She appeared in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Monday.

    Patuanak is located about 489 kilometres north of Saskatoon.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News