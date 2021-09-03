PRINCE ALBERT -- A case of alleged animal cruelty has made its way to court after a herd of cattle was seized from a farm near Love, Sask.

In April 2020, Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS) seized 107 cattle from the farm. It resulted in charges against the herd’s owners, Donald Black, Connie Black-Sturby and Maureen Black.

The Crown dropped the charges against Donald Black and Connie Black-Sturby in June 2020.

Maureen Black is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Nipawin on Sept. 15.

She faces one charge under the Animal Protection Act for causing distress to an animal. She faces two additional charges under the criminal code for unnecessary suffering of an animal and neglecting to provide adequate food, water, shelter and care for the cattle.

Love is located about 122 kilometres east of Prince Albert.